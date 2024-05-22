Death Penalty Sought Again for Hakamata over 1966 Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors Wednesday again sought the death penalty for Iwao Hakamata, 88, in his retrial over the 1966 murder of four members of a family in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

In their closing arguments on the day, the prosecution claimed "there is a lot of evidence showing that the defendant is the criminal, even excluding five pieces of clothing" alleged to have been worn by Hakamata during the murder in the city of Shimizu, now part of the city of Shizuoka.

Before requesting the capital punishment, they read out a statement of opinion from a bereaved relative calling for full re-examination of findings of that time to reveal truth.

On the other hand, the defense maintained in their final plea that Hakamata is totally innocent.

In her last opinion statement, the defendant's elder sister, Hideko Hakamata, 91,

