Toyota Mulls 500-M.-Dollar Investment in Texas Plant

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. is considering over 500 million dollars in investment in its plant in San Antonio, Texas, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker is seeking tax relief for a potential project totaling 531.72 million dollars, a company official said.

Toyota is constantly making investment decisions to strengthen its competitiveness, the official said.

The San Antonio plant manufactures the Tundra pickup truck and Sequoia SUV.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]