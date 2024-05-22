4 Japanese Leave New Caledonia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese nationals left New Caledonia and arrived in Brisbane by air Tuesday with support from the Australian government amid riots in the French Pacific territory, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Wednesday.

The Australian government has dispatched military aircraft to help its nationals return home from New Caledonia, where commercial flights have been suspended due to the closure of its international airport in Noumea.

About 300 Japanese nationals, including about 50 people on a short-term visit, currently stay in New Caledonia, according to the ministry.

