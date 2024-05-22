Japanese Actor Akira Nakao Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Akira Nakao died of heart failure on Thursday, it was learned Wednesday. He was 81.

Born in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, Nakao was picked in a "new face" audition by movie studio Nikkatsu Corp. in 1961, while studying oil painting at Musashino Art University.

After joining theater company Mingei in 1963, he made his full-fledged debut in the film "Getsuyobi no Yuka" ("Only on Mondays") the following year.

He acted as famous private eye Kosuke Kindaichi in the lead role of "Honjin Satsujin Jiken" ("The Honjin Murders"), a 1975 film based on Seishi Yokomizo's mystery novel.

With his burly and rugged appearance, Nakao also had a powerful presence playing villains and strong characters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]