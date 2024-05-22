6 Companies Fined for School Lunch Bid-Rigging in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday ordered six companies to pay 390 million yen in fines for allegedly rigging bids for lunch services for public schools in Nagoya, central Japan.

The antitrust watchdog also ordered the six, including Nippon General Food of Nagoya and Uokuni Food Services Co. of Osaka, western Japan, to take corrective actions including measures to prevent any recurrence.

Such orders were issued to school meal service providers for the first time.

Compass Group Japan Inc., inspected on site by the FTC over the bid-rigging, was exempted from penalties under the leniency program as it had reported violations voluntarily. Three of the six companies, including Nippon General Food, had their fines reduced by 30 pct.

Nippon General Food and others allegedly prearranged bidding prices at least from around February 2017 in order to allow specific service providers to win tenders for school food services in Nagoya in violation of the antimonopoly law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]