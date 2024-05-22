Norinchukin Bank in Talks for 1.2-T.-Yen Capital Boost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Norinchukin Bank has started talks with agricultural cooperatives across Japan and other investing organizations, in hopes of boosting its capital by around 1.2 trillion yen, President Kazuto Oku said Wednesday.

The central organization for agricultural, forestry and fisheries cooperatives said it expects to suffer a consolidated net loss exceeding 500 billion yen for the current year ending in March 2025, mainly due to investment losses on foreign bonds from rising interest rates in the United States and other nations.

Oku declined to resign over the investment problem when speaking at a news conference to announce the business results for the year that ended in March 2024.

"I want to fulfill my responsibility by completing my duties and overcoming this difficult period," Oku said. He announced a plan to reduce the remuneration of all directors, including his own.

For the year through March 2024, Norinchukin Bank secured a consolidated net profit of 63.6 billion yen. Its unrealized losses on bond investments, however, came to 2,192.3 billion yen, up by 462.5 billion yen from the previous year.

