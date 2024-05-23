Japan Diet Begins Talks on Bills to Amend Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, began deliberations Wednesday on bills to revise the political funds control law that have been submitted by ruling and opposition parties.

The discussions began at the Special Committee on Political Reform of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The envisioned law revision, proposed in response to a political funds scandal at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is a key topic in the final stages of the current Diet session, set to end on June 23.

The LDP and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) have submitted their own bills, while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and parliamentary group Yushi no Kai jointly submitted a bill. The CDP also introduced another bill for areas where it could not agree with its two partners.

The LDP is likely to struggle to secure parliamentary approval for its bill, since it is at odds with other parties, including its coalition partner, Komeito, over fundraising parties and so-called policy activity funds.

