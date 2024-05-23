Panasonic Sees Batteries Profitable in Fiscal 2026-2027

Newsfrom Japan

Kadoma, Osaka Pref., May 23 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. expects its vehicle battery business to turn profitable in fiscal 2026-2027 even without U.S. government subsidies, President and Group CEO Yuki Kusumi said.

The Japanese company's battery business is already "profitable when it comes to North America," Kusumi said in a recent group interview. The business is struggling because of weak demand in Japan and will be profitable entirely "if demand in Japan revives," he said.

The battery business posted 18.7 billion yen in loss in fiscal 2023, which ended last March, excluding subsidies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Panasonic forecasts a loss of 17 billion yen in the business for fiscal 2024.

Kusumi said EV adoption will increase if more chargers are available. "There will be no society only with hybrids or plug-in hybrids," he said.

Panasonic will ask for government support for battery production, Kusumi said. "Automobiles are the last key industry for the country and batteries will underpin it," he said.

