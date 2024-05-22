Suzu Mayor Wants Swift Demolition of Quake-Damaged Buildings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Wednesday stressed the need for the swift demolition of buildings damaged in the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in the central Japan prefecture.

In a speech at a conference hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya said, "The demolition and removal of buildings will lead to the rebuilding of people's lives and livelihoods."

According to Izumiya, around 7,500 buildings damaged in the temblor are expected to be demolished.

"We need to make swift progress in order to prevent a population outflow," he said. "Although many buildings were damaged, our endeavors have not been destroyed."

Referring to Suzu's efforts to preserve local "satoyama" managed forest and "satoumi" managed sea and coastal areas, and the Oku-Noto Triennale festival hosted by the city, Izumiya said that his city will aim for reconstruction that incorporates art and advanced technologies.

