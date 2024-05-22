Yokohama Nuke Meeting Ends with Call for Dialogue on AI

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Experts from around the globe ended their two-day meeting in Yokohama on Wednesday with a call for dialogue on the impact of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on nuclear disarmament.

The theme of the fourth meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons in the Kanagawa Prefecture capital near Tokyo was rebuilding the arms control system centered on the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

At a press conference, Takashi Shiraishi, special professor of emeritus at the Prefectural University of Kumamoto and chair of the meeting, underlined the importance of dialogue and cooperation between nuclear haves and have-nots.

The 15 participating experts came from nuclear haves and have-nots, including nuclear superpowers such as the United States, Russia, and China.

Regarding the impact of AI technology on nuclear disarmament and arms control, Shiraishi said that there are both risks and opportunities to be exploited.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]