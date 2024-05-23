Nissan Postpones Development of EV Sedans in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. has postponed the development of two electric sedan models set to be manufactured in the United States due to slowing demand for electric vehicles in North America, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker in 2022 said that it would spend 500 million dollars to develop two EV sedans and assemble them at its plant in Canton, Mississippi, starting in 2025.

Nissan officials said the company plans to increase its EV lineup at the Canton plant to five models, including the two sedans, in the future, betting that EV demand will expand again over the medium to long term.

The plant currently produces vehicles including the Altima sedan and the Titan and Frontier pickup trucks.

