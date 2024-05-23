Japan to Start Discussing AI Regulations as Early as Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government council Wednesday decided to start discussions as early as this summer on regulations mainly for generative artificial intelligence developers.

As work to make AI-related regulations has progressed in Europe and the United States, Japan will discuss introducing legislation that will work with guidelines for business operators drawn up in April.

Wednesday's meeting of the government's AI Strategy Council was attended by experts and cabinet ministers, including science and technology policy minister Sanae Takaichi.

Mainly covering generative AI developers, the envisaged regulations will be considered in hopes of preventing the development of AI technologies that could lead to human rights violations, weapons production, crimes and terrorism.

The council will also discuss whether industry-specific regulations can be applied to AI service providers and users, given the need to mitigate risks from the application of generative AI technologies to medical equipment and self-driving vehicles.

