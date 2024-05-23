Lower House OKs Bill to Create Japanese Version of DBS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to create a Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service to check whether people holding or seeking jobs that involve contact with children have sex crime records.

The bill aimed at preventing sexual offenses against children was approved unanimously at a plenary meeting of the Lower House. The government and ruling parties aim to enact the bill during the current ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, set to end in June, after deliberations in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Under the new legislation, schools, nurseries, orphanages and other institutions will be required to check whether workers have sex crime records, conduct related staff training and establish consultation systems.

The Japanese version of DBS is a system for schools and other institutions to ask the Justice Ministry through the Children and Families Agency whether their existing workers and candidates have a sex offense history. The bill calls for the institutions to reject job seekers with sex crime records and transfer existing workers with such records to jobs that do not involve contact with children.

Regarding cram schools and sports clubs, only businesses certified by the government will be required to check sex crime records.

