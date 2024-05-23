Diet Begins Substantive Debate on Political Funds Law Revisions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, began substantive deliberations Thursday on bills submitted respectively by the ruling and opposition parties to revise the political funds control law.

In the wake of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, aims to realize revisions to the law during the current ordinary Diet session, set to end in June.

With the opposition camp increasingly critical of the LDP-proposed bill, however, there is no clear path in sight for the passage of revisions.

At the day's meeting of the Special Committee on Political Reform of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Keisuke Suzuki of the LDP stressed, "The most important thing is to thoroughly implement measures to prevent a recurrence (of similar problems)."

The LDP bill, which calls for requiring lawmakers to attach a letter of confirmation to their political funds reports, "would introduce a system that involves direct checks by lawmakers and completely eliminate (room for) excuses," Suzuki said.

