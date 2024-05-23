38 Japanese Flee Riot-Hit New Caledonia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--A total of 38 Japanese nationals have fled riot-hit New Caledonia, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Thursday.

They flew to Australia on Wednesday on a flight arranged by the French government. They had been on a short-term visit to New Caledonia.

About 250 Japanese, including about 20 short-term visitors, are currently in the French Pacific territory, according to the ministry officials.

