38 Japanese Flee Riot-Hit New Caledonia

Politics

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--A total of 38 Japanese nationals have fled riot-hit New Caledonia, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Thursday.

They flew to Australia on Wednesday on a flight arranged by the French government. They had been on a short-term visit to New Caledonia.

About 250 Japanese, including about 20 short-term visitors, are currently in the French Pacific territory, according to the ministry officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press