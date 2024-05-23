Japan Govt Spokesman Stresses Importance of Taiwan Strait Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, after China launched a military exercise in waters surrounding Taiwan.

"We will continue to directly convey to the Chinese side the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait while clearly spreading the message in close cooperation with the United States and others," Hayashi said at a press conference.

The top Japanese government spokesman declined to say whether the government will designate Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao as persona non grata to force him out of the country. Wu said earlier this week that Japanese people will be dragged into the flames if Tokyo gets involved in any attempt to divide China, after Japanese lawmakers attended an inaugural ceremony for Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te.

