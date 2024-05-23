4 People with Stab Wounds Found Dead after House Fire in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Four people were confirmed dead after a fire at a house in the Togoshi district of Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward on Thursday.

According to local police and other sources, the four--a woman in her 30s, a boy and two girls--were found lying on the floor of a bedroom with knife wounds on their bodies. All the children are believed to be aged below 10.

A man in his 40s was also in the house. He sustained burns to his throat but was conscious.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a fire call was made by a visiting relative who smelled something burning but found the entrance door locked when getting to the house.

The flames had already gone out before firefighters arrived there, after burning some 3 square meters. The five people were all found on the first floor of the two-story house, located in a residential area about 350 meters east of the Toei Asakusa Subway Line's Togoshi Station.

