4 People with Stab Wounds Found Dead after House Fire in Tokyo
Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Four people were confirmed dead after a fire at a house in the Togoshi district of Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward on Thursday.
According to local police and other sources, the four--a woman in her 30s, a boy and two girls--were found lying on the floor of a bedroom with knife wounds on their bodies. All the children are believed to be aged below 10.
A man in his 40s was also in the house. He sustained burns to his throat but was conscious.
According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a fire call was made by a visiting relative who smelled something burning but found the entrance door locked when getting to the house.
The flames had already gone out before firefighters arrived there, after burning some 3 square meters. The five people were all found on the first floor of the two-story house, located in a residential area about 350 meters east of the Toei Asakusa Subway Line's Togoshi Station.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]