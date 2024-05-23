Japan-China-S. Korea Summit Set for Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Beijing, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea will hold a summit in Seoul on Monday, the South Korean presidential office said Thursday.

South Korea will chair the summit. Before the conference, bilateral meetings and a reception dinner will take place Sunday.

It will be the first summit among the three East Asian countries since December 2019.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend the meeting.

The three are set to adopt a joint statement after discussing cooperation in six areas, including human exchanges and economy and trade.

