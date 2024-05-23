Daihatsu to Recall 104,471 Cars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. told the Japanese transport ministry Thursday that it will recall 104,471 units of two car models due to the risk that their stabilizers will fail.

Daihatsu will recall units of its Tanto model and of Subaru Corp.'s Chiffon model, which Daihatsu supplies as an original equipment manufacturer.

Vehicles targeted for the recall were manufactured from June 2019 to January 2020.

So far, there have been 123 reports of malfunctions.

Some stabilizers were found to be weaker than required due to problems in the manufacturing process, and they are at risk of breaking if they become overstressed during driving, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]