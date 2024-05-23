Sony Group to Strengthen Anime Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sony Group Corp. on Thursday unveiled a strategy to boost its anime business, aiming to make it a new cornerstone of its entertainment operations alongside games, music and movies.

The electronics and entertainment giant said at a corporate strategy briefing that it will put efforts into production and distribution of high-quality works and into support for creators, such as introducing production software to streamline workflows and developing talent.

"Anime is world-class entertainment," Chairman Kenichiro Yoshida said. "We want to contribute to it through creation."

Sony Group plans to introduce on a trial basis software to help digitalize anime production and consider establishing an organization to train foreign anime creators.

Companies in the group include Aniplex Inc., a Tokyo-based anime studio behind the "Demon Slayer" series, and U.S. anime distributor Crunchyroll LLC, acquired in 2021.

