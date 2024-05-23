Japan Mobility Show to Be Annual Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Thursday that the Japan Mobility Show will be held annually from this year.

The show, in which automakers display the latest motor vehicles and automotive technologies, has to date been a biennial event.

This year's edition is planned for Oct. 15 to 18 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo.

This time, the association plans to promote the event's role of strengthening cross-industry collaboration. A total of 150 start-up companies and 50 established businesses are scheduled to participate.

Japan Mobility Show 2024 will be held jointly with the CEATEC trade show for digital technologies developed by electronics and information technology companies.

