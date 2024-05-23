4 Major Japanese Life Insurers Enjoy FY 2023 Profit Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese life insurers have reported jumps in their core business profits in fiscal 2023, thanks chiefly to higher investment gains reflecting higher interest rates at home and abroad.

The profit growth for the year that ended in March also stemmed from falls in insurance payouts related to the COVID-19 pandemic that ballooned the previous year.

"We'll be able to develop attractive products if interest rates rise steadily, with the Bank of Japan expected to raise its policy rate further," Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Managing Executive Officer Nobuji Takao told a press conference Thursday.

In fiscal 2023, insurance premium revenues rose at three of the four insurers, led by strong sales of single-premium insurance products, which met asset formation needs.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. saw its revenue soar 34.9 pct from the previous year to 8,598.3 billion yen, surpassing Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. to claim the top position for the first time in two years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]