Japan Revises Laws to Help Workers Balance Work with Child Care

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Friday enacted legislation that requires companies to offer flexible work style options for employees with young children in order to help them balance work with child rearing.

The revisions to laws, including the child care and nursing care leave law, are part of the country's efforts to create a society in which workers' career development would not be deterred by gender or family reasons.

Measures spelled out in the revised laws will be put into effect in stages starting in April next year.

Companies will be obliged to allow employees with preschoolers aged 3 and older to choose from at least two work style options such as remote work, shorter work hours and staggered work hours.

Companies will be required to make efforts to allow employees with children under the age of 3 to work from home.

