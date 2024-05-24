98.1 Pct of New College Graduates in Japan Employed in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--A record 98.1 pct of people in Japan who graduated from university in March had received informal job offers as of April 1, a survey by the labor and education ministries showed Friday.

The figure was up 0.8 percentage point from a year before. The survey began in 1996.

Companies in various industries are willing to hire more amid labor shortages after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic waned, a labor ministry official said. “A seller’s market is expected to continue,” the official said.

The survey showed that 97.9 pct of male graduates and 98.3 pct of female graduates had received informal job offers. The proportion was 97.9 pct for those who majored in humanities and 98.8 pct in science and engineering.

The figure rose from a year before in all regions excluding Kanto, which includes Tokyo, with the highest in Chugoku and Shikoku at 99.6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]