Japan Transport Ministry Inspects JAL Airport Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry inspected Japan Airlines’ office at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Friday following a recent string of incidents involving the company, including one in which the wings of two planes touched.

The inspection under the civil aeronautics law is designed to assess the airline’s responses to the incidents and its safety management system.

The tip of the wing on a JAL plane carrying about 300 passengers and crew bumped the wing tip of another JAL passenger plane on the apron at Haneda airport Thursday.

On May 10, a JAL plane set to take off from Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan crossed a stop line at which air traffic control instructed it to halt, causing it to approach a runway and forcing another plane to abandon takeoff.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

