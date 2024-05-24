Japan Sanctions 11 Groups, 1 Individual over Ukraine Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will impose fresh sanctions against 11 organizations and one individual over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanction targets will have their assets frozen due to their involvement in the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, which Tokyo sees as a violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution.

"The situation could worsen" as a result of the targets' actions, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. "We will work in cooperation with the international community to achieve peace in Ukraine."

