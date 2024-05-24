Event Firm Pleads Not Guilty over Tokyo Olympics Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese event company Fuji Creative Corp. and an executive, at their first court hearing Friday, pleaded not guilty to rigging bids linked to the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

Over the high-profile scandal, six companies, including Fuji Creative, and related officials, including the Fuji Creative executive, Masahiko Fujino, 64, have been indicted for allegedly violating the antimonopoly law.

Of the remaining five companies, two more event businesses have pleaded not guilty, while major ad agencies Dentsu Group Inc. and Tokyu Agency Inc. have admitted to most of the charges against them.

Hakuhodo Inc., another major ad agency, has claimed that it was not aware of the bid-rigging, asking for a careful judgment on whether it violated the antimonopoly law.

In an opening statement at the day's hearing, public prosecutors claimed that Fujino was told in advance by Yasuo Mori, 57, a former senior official of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee, that Fuji Creative was set to win orders for judo venue management and other services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]