Japan, U.S. Mull 2-Plus-2 Security Talks in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging a so-called two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo in July, several Japanese government sources revealed Friday.

Through the planned meeting, the two countries plan to launch full-scale talks to further boost cooperation over command and control functions of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, following a summit of their leaders in Washington in April.

The envisaged meeting is expected to be joined by Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, as well as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The most recent two-plus-two security meeting of the two nations was back in January 2023 in the United States.

At the April summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen coordination over command and control between the SDF and U.S. forces in order to boost interoperability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]