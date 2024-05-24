G-7 Finance Chiefs Kick Off Meeting; AI's Impacts on Agenda

Newsfrom Japan

Stresa, Italy, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers and central bank leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies kicked off a two-day meeting Friday in Stresa, Italy, with the economic impacts of artificial intelligence high on the agenda.

First-day talks among the officials from Japan, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union will focus on the state of the global economy and AI's economic impact, which is given a top priority by Italy, this year's G-7 president.

Other issues include how to respond to China's overproduction of goods such as electric vehicles.

A joint statement is expected to be released on Saturday.

AI is one of the key agenda items Italy has presented for the G-7 summit in June. The rapidly evolving technology is facing regulatory headwinds globally.

