Japan LDP Wants Strict Screenings for Celeb Online Scam Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--A team of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday called for a stricter screening process amid a rise in fraudulent investment advertisements on social media that pose as those of celebrities.

In its proposal, the team urged Meta Platforms Inc. of the United States and other social media operators to toughen their ad screenings and sought the introduction of a ban on online ads featuring famous people that have not obtained their consent.

The team will present the proposal to Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida as early as next week, hoping that it will be reflected in planned government measures to be decided as early as June.

In the proposal, the team said that the number of scams involving such fake ads has been soaring and that the ads have caused negative impacts, such as hurting the reputation of people unknowingly featured in the ads.

On the lack of measures taken against such ads by social media operators, the group criticized the companies for providing an environment allowing criminals to get rich.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]