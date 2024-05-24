LDP, CDP at Odds over Fate of Fundraising Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan remained divided Friday over whether the country should continue to allow political fundraising parties.

At the day's special political reform committee meeting in the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, the CDP pushed for an outright ban on fundraising parties while the LDP stressed their importance.

The day's session was held to discuss bills introduced separately by the ruling and opposition parties to amend the political funds control law, in the wake of the revelation of LDP factions' creation of slush funds through fundraising parties.

Takashi Yamashita of the LDP voiced his opposition to the proposed ban on fundraising parties in a bill cosponsored by the CDP and the Democratic Party for the People, saying, "Those parties are held widely throughout the world."

Pointing out that CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada and other senior party officials are planning to hold their own fundraising parties in the near future, he stressed that such parties have been held "to raise funds to cover necessary expenses" of politicians and that banning them will "substantially limit political activities."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]