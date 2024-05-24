3 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 24 (Jiji Press)--Three Chinese Coast Guard ships entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa on Friday.

The three Haijing ships tried to approach Japanese fishing boats, prompting Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels to intervene to protect their safety and warn the Chinese ships to leave the waters.

This marked the first entry into Japanese waters by any Chinese official ship since Sunday and the 16th such violation this year.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the three ships entered Japanese waters including the southwest of Taisho Island around between 3:55 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

They approached Japanese fishing boats in operation and drifted nearby before leaving the waters including from the east-southeast of the island around between 5:50 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. One of them was mounted with what appeared to be a canon.

