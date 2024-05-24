Japan Team OKs Flu Drug Avigan's Use for Tick-Borne Disease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry team Friday approved a proposed use of anti-influenza drug Avigan to treat severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or SFTS, a tick-borne viral disease.

If the ministry gives its formal approval, Avigan, developed by Tokyo-based Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., will be the world's first therapeutic drug for SFTS, according to the health ministry.

The team also approved the production and sale of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Shionogi & Co., based in Osaka, western Japan.

The ministry is expected to formally approve the expanded use of Avigan and the COVID-19 vaccine shortly.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, patients with SFTS contracted through tick bites, develop symptoms such as fever and diarrhea after an incubation period of six to 14 days, with fatality rates standing at 6 to 30 pct.

