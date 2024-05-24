Births in Japan Drop to 170,000 in Jan.-March
Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born in January-March in Japan fell to 170,804, a preliminary health ministry report showed Friday.
The figure, which includes foreign nationals living in Japan, was down by 11,673, or 6.4 pct, from a year earlier.
The number of marriages in the first quarter of 2024 increased 1.3 pct to 136,653.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose 0.5 pct to 441,370.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]