Births in Japan Drop to 170,000 in Jan.-March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born in January-March in Japan fell to 170,804, a preliminary health ministry report showed Friday.

The figure, which includes foreign nationals living in Japan, was down by 11,673, or 6.4 pct, from a year earlier.

The number of marriages in the first quarter of 2024 increased 1.3 pct to 136,653.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose 0.5 pct to 441,370.

