Introductory Book on Physics Put into Braille in Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Scientists, visually impaired people and braille experts have worked together in Japan to translate a book on advanced research in physics into the writing system for visually impaired readers.

The book, focusing on the origin of the universe and matter, has joined the list of science books in braille, which is very short in Japan given the special knowledge needed to translate them.

Written by researchers of the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, known as KEK, the book explains how the universe was created 13.8 billion years ago and how matter, the earth and life came into existence, based on the latest knowledge and the results of recent experiments.

It is intended for those with at least high school level knowledge. The original version, published in March, is included in Kodansha Ltd.'s Blue Backs science book series.

The translation project team included members of KEK and Tsukuba University of Technology, the only national university in Japan for people with visual and auditory impairment.

