Japanese Princess Kako Leaves for Greece

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako left for Greece on Saturday, a trip commemorating the 125th anniversary this year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During her stay in Greece, she will attend an anniversary ceremony, meet with the Greek president and visit the Parthenon in Acropolis and a facility for people with hearing impairments.

She will also travel to the island of Corfu in western Greece to attend a commemorative ceremony and visit an orphanage.

This is the third official foreign trip by the princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, following her visits to Austria and Hungary in 2019 and Peru last year.

