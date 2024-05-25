G-7 Finance Chiefs Share Worries over Chinese Overproduction

Newsfrom Japan

Stresa, Italy, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven major democracies on Friday shared concerns that China's overproduction backed by massive subsidies may have adverse effects on the global economy.

The G-7 officials agreed to take a coordinated response to the matter, on the first day of their two-day meeting in Stresa, Italy.

Japan told the meeting that it is important for the G-7 countries to work together to ensure a fair playing field to tackle the issue, Masato Kanda, Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

There are worries of a possible escalation after the United States said it would raise tariffs on Chinese products, arguing that China is exporting goods including electric vehicles and semiconductors at unfairly low prices thanks to subsidies.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said he will propose an assessment of China's overcapacity by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]