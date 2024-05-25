Tokyo Governor Koike to Seek Third Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike plans to run for a third term in the July 7 gubernatorial election, people familiar with the matter said.

Koike, 71, is expected to receive the backing of Komeito, a partner in Japan's ruling coalition with which she has a cooperative relationship. The Liberal Democratic Party, the dominant partner in the ruling bloc, is likely to support her as well.

She may officially declare her candidacy as early as Wednesday when the Tokyo metropolitan assembly convenes a regular session, people familiar with the matter said.

The LDP has already opted not to field its own candidate. The party's group in the metropolitan assembly voted in favor of Koike's fiscal 2024 budget, and has teamed up with the governor in campaigns for recent mayoral elections and metropolitan assembly by-elections.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party are working together to field a challenger to Koike. But the Tokyo chapter of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the umbrella body for labor unions in the country and a major support group for the CDP, backed Koike in the 2020 gubernatorial election and may do so again this time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]