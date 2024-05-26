G-7 Countries Express Concern about China's Overcapacity

Newsfrom Japan

Stresa, Italy, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven advanced democracies Saturday expressed concerns about China's industrial overcapacity for clean-energy products such as electric vehicles.

"We express concerns about China's comprehensive use of non-market policies and practices that undermines our workers, industries, and economic resilience," the G-7 officials said in a joint statement issued after a two-day meeting in Stresa, Italy.

The officials said, "We will enhance cooperation to address non-market policies and practices and distortive policies including those leading to overcapacity."

"We will continue to monitor the potential negative impacts of overcapacity and will consider taking steps to ensure a level playing field," the G-7 officials said.

They also said, "We will work to...respond to harmful practices" to enhance global economic resilience and economic security."

