Kishida Leaves for Seoul for Japan-China-S. Korea Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Seoul Sunday to meet with Chinese and South Korean leaders in a trilateral summit designed to promote future-oriented cooperation among the three countries.

"It is of great significance that the leaders of the three countries, who have great responsibilities for regional peace and prosperity, gather to discuss regional and international issues," Kishida told reporters before departure at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Kishida said he wants the three leaders to agree on future-oriented cooperation. "I hope this will lead to the revitalization of the Japan-China-South Korea process."

He will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the three-way summit on Monday, the first of its kind in over four years.

The three leaders are expected to discuss ways to promote free and fair trade and investment, address common challenges such as the fight against infectious diseases and reinforce cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are also expected to be high on the agenda.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]