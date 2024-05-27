Victim's Ex-Girlfriend, 4 Others Arrested over Tama River Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested five people over an incident in which a man was found dead last December in a suitcase in the Tama River near Tokyo, including a former girlfriend of the victim, it was learned Sunday.

The former girlfriend, 32-year-old Mai Nishitaka, and four others including her family members were arrested by Kanagawa prefectural police for allegedly abandoning the body, found in the river in the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of the Japanese capital.

The man, Tadayuki Hara, then 46, is believed to have been strangled to death, and the prefectural police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The others arrested are Nishitaka's father, Masahiro, 53, her mother, Miho, 51, her brother, Shogo, 34, and an acquaintance, 39-year-old Shuhei Iwaki.

According to the prefectural police, Nishitaka had previously consulted with police over a money dispute with Hara, and has admitted to the facts of the incident. Miho has denied involvement, while the remaining three admitted to the allegations.

