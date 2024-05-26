Japan's Imperial Couple Visit Disaster-Hit Area in Okayama

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Sunday visited Mabi, a district in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, that was hit hard by heavy rain in 2018 to observe reconstruction efforts following the disaster.

The Imperial couple visited a Mabi park in the city of Kurashiki, where they were briefed by Mayor Kaori Ito on the disaster and reconstruction efforts. The couple then paid their respects with a silent bow to the urban landscape of the district.

The Emperor and the Empress also met with people affected by the disaster, including Motofumi Takatsuki, 76, who helped revive a local festival, and local junior high school students.

The visit to Mabi by the Imperial couple marked their first trip to areas in western Japan hit hard by torrential rains in July 2018. In Okayama, 95 people were killed in the disaster, including 74 in Mabi.

Earlier on Sunday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako took part in a national tree planting festival in the city of Okayama. The Emperor said in a speech that it is an important mission for people to pass on forests to future generations in a healthy manner.

