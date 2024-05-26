Kishida, Yoon Vow to Accelerate Efforts to Improve Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Sunday to accelerate the momentum toward improved ties as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of normalization of bilateral relations next year.

At their meeting in Seoul, Kishida and Yoon agreed to strengthen coordination among Japan, the United States and South Korea to address threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The two leaders agreed to continue security dialogue between Japan and South Korea.

Kishida told Yoon that he wants to enhance coordination between Japan and South Korea to maintain and strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific. Yoon said he is willing to work together with Japan to elevate relations between the two countries to a higher level.

Yoon threw support behind Tokyo's efforts to bring all Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea back home.

The two leaders agreed that Tokyo and Seoul will start talks as early as next month to strengthen supply chains for hydrogen and ammonia.

