Kishida Demands China's Removal of Fisheries Import Ban

Seoul, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida demanded that Beijing immediately lift a ban on imports of Japanese fisheries products during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Seoul Sunday.

China imposed the ban in August last year after Japan's crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant started discharging treated water, which includes small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the ocean.

Beijing criticizes the water release. Kishida and Li agreed to accelerate working-level talks on the matter.

Li said releasing the water affects the health of all humankind and that Japan should earnestly fulfill its responsibilities and obligations over the matter, according to state-run China Central Television.

Kishida, referring to China's recent military exercises near Taiwan, told Li that Japan is closely watching the situation. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is extremely important, Kishida said.

