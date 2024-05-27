N. Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Satellite Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has notified Japan of a planned satellite launch between midnight Sunday and midnight on June 3, the Japan Coast Guard said early Monday.

Tokyo is on high alert, with debris from the launch possibly falling in two locations in the Yellow Sea and one location in waters to the east of the Philippine island of Luzon.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is currently on a visit to Seoul, instructed his government to make thorough efforts to collect and analyze information, appropriately provide information to the public and make full preparations for unforeseen circumstances following Pyongyang's notice.

He also instructed his government to work with the United States and South Korea to demand that North Korea cancel the launch.

Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean government officials in charge of North Korean affairs held phone discussions Monday and confirmed that they would call on Pyongyang to stop the launch using ballistic missile technology, which they described as "a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions."

