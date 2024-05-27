Japan, China, S. Korea Leaders Agree on Future-Oriented Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Monday adopted a joint declaration vowing a future-oriented cooperation between the three nations in the economic field, personnel exchanges and other areas.

The joint declaration was adopted at a meeting held on the day at the Blue House presidential office in Seoul between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The previous summit among the three East Asian nations was back in December 2019.

At Monday's meeting, the ninth of its kind, the leaders agreed to hold talks on a regular basis.

Reaffirming their commitment to maintain international order based on the rule of law and international law, the leaders in their joint declaration vowed that their countries will work together in six areas, including climate change, and science and technology.

