Lethal Bacterial Infection Growing at Record Pace in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of patients of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, a lethal infection caused by the bacteria behind strep throat, is rising at a record pace in Japan.

STSS, which can cause multiple organ failure and limb necrosis, has a mortality rate of about 30 pct.

Especially infectious strains are being increasingly detected, and experts are calling for heightened awareness particularly among the elderly, who are notably vulnerable to the infection.

Streptococcus bacteria are transmitted primarily through human contact and airborne droplets. Infected people often remain asymptomatic, but the bacterium can infiltrate blood and tissues such as muscle, occasionally leading to STSS.

Initial symptoms include fever and chills, and the infection can progress rapidly to cause a state of shock through a drop in blood pressure and multiple organ failure.

