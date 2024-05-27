Shuri Castle's Key Restoration Ceremony Held in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 27 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Monday to mark the completion of the framework of Shuri Castle's main hall in restoration work for the fire-destroyed castle in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

At the topping-up ceremony, attended by about 80 people,

carpenters and others in traditional attires performed a ritual to mark the installation of the ridge beam on the roof, chanting prayers for the secure completion and everlasting safety of the building.

"I'm happy and relieved to reach this milestone," said Katsuaki Kondo, master carpenter at the construction company conducting the restoration work. "Many visitors come to the construction site, and I feel their expectations. It's a sobering situation."

The iconic castle in the Okinawa capital of Naha is undergoing restoration after a fire in October 2019 destroyed nine structures including the main hall.

