17 Japanese Evacuate from New Caledonia

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Seventeen Japanese nationals have evacuated from riot-hit New Caledonia, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Monday.

They left the French Pacific territory on Sunday by air as arranged by the French government. They arrived in Singapore on Monday.

Among the Japanese nationals in New Caledonia, all of those who wanted to leave the territory early have already departed, according to the officials. At present, about 230 Japanese are in New Caledonia.

