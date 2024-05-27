New Shizuoka Gov. Eager to Seek Maglev Solutions

Newsfrom Japan

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Pref., May 27 (Jiji Press)--Yasutomo Suzuki, newly elected governor of Shizuoka Prefecture, expressed his willingness Monday to resolve issues associated with the construction of a Chuo shinkansen line section in the central Japan prefecture.

“The construction should basically be promoted,” Suzuki told reporters in the city of Hamamatsu after he won Sunday’s gubernatorial election with support of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.

“I’m going to find realistic solutions to the water and environment problems,” the former Hamamatsu mayor stressed.

Suzuki’s predecessor, Heita Kawakatsu, did not approve the construction of a tunnel on the magnetic levitation train line by Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, due to concerns over a possible decline in the amount of water available for residents along the Oi-gawa River and other environmental effects.

In another central prefecture of Gifu, well-water levels have actually dropped in areas near the ongoing maglev train tunnel work site.

